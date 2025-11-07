The November 7 edition of the AgNet News Hour was one of the most powerful yet, featuring an extended interview with Edward Ring, Director of the Energy and Water Policy Center of California, who offered bold, practical solutions to fix the state’s water crisis — and its failing approach to energy. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill called the interview “must-listen radio for anyone who cares about the future of California agriculture.”

Ring, often referred to by listeners as the “Water Master,” began by discussing the fallout from Proposition 50, warning that it could further weaken rural representation in Sacramento. “We can only hope that some of these new leaders visit the people they represent,” he said. “Farming towns can’t survive without water — and there’s no California without farming.”

Ring emphasized that California’s water shortages are man-made, not natural. “Five million acres of farmland in the San Joaquin Valley need about 15 million acre-feet of water every year,” he said. “If we can’t pump it from the Delta or the ground, where is it supposed to come from?” He argued that excessive regulations, litigation, and stalled infrastructure projects have crippled the state’s water system.

Among his top solutions:

Run the Delta pumps harder — “They’re restricted far beyond reason,” Ring said. “Just running those pumps at capacity through winter could supply enough water to prevent massive farmland loss.”

— “They’re restricted far beyond reason,” Ring said. “Just running those pumps at capacity through winter could supply enough water to prevent massive farmland loss.” Dredge the Delta — Ring proposed removing built-up silt to double water flow, strengthen levees, and reduce salinity. “It’s a win-win — more water, safer levees, and better flow management.”

— Ring proposed removing built-up silt to double water flow, strengthen levees, and reduce salinity. “It’s a win-win — more water, safer levees, and better flow management.” Recharge groundwater — Using percolation basins and paleo channels identified by radar, he said, “We can refill the San Joaquin aquifers faster and with less land than people think.”

— Using percolation basins and paleo channels identified by radar, he said, “We can refill the San Joaquin aquifers faster and with less land than people think.” Build smart storage — Ring urged the revival of the Temperance Flat and Sites Reservoir projects, both stalled for years despite voter approval.

— Ring urged the revival of the and projects, both stalled for years despite voter approval. Desalination at scale — “California could desalinate a million acre-feet of water a year at two coastal sites for less than one percent of our total energy use,” he said. “We have the technology — we just lack the political courage.”

Beyond water, Ring challenged California’s energy and climate policies, calling the current system “a web of fear and inefficiency.” He argued that the state’s obsession with climate mandates has paralyzed progress. “If we have abundant, affordable water and energy, we can adapt to any climate,” he said. “But if we keep shutting down resources, we destroy prosperity.”

Ring also highlighted a little-known source of methane emissions — natural oil seepage — arguing that California’s refusal to drill is actually worsening environmental problems. “We’re importing oil from nations with no environmental standards, while our own wells sit capped,” he said. “If we extracted our oil responsibly, we’d reduce leaks, create jobs, and stabilize energy costs.”

Papagni called the discussion “one of the most important interviews we’ve ever done.” McGill agreed: “Edward Ring isn’t just diagnosing the problem — he’s offering the roadmap to fix it.”

The interview will conclude Monday with part two, where Ring tackles climate policy, energy independence, and what he calls “the real path to a sustainable California.”

