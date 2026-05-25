The AgNet News Hour wrapped up its special four-part interview series with California Policy Center Director of Water and Energy Policy Edward Ring, focusing on California’s growing energy crisis, government overreach, water infrastructure failures, and the upcoming governor race that could shape the future of agriculture statewide.

Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill opened the Memorial Day episode by honoring military service members before diving back into the increasingly urgent discussion surrounding California’s oil, gas, water, and economic challenges.

Ring warned that California is approaching a dangerous turning point as refinery shutdowns, regulatory pressure, and political gridlock continue creating instability throughout the state’s energy sector.

“We have a very unique opportunity with the federal administration right now,” Ring said while discussing the need for California leadership willing to work alongside Washington instead of fighting ongoing political battles.

A major focus of the interview centered on California’s growing dependence on imported fuel and the potential for future gas shortages. Hosts noted concerns that refinery closures and limited imports could create severe supply problems later this summer if conditions worsen.

Ring argued that California’s energy and water shortages are largely the result of policy decisions, overregulation, and failed infrastructure planning rather than unavoidable environmental realities.

“Everything is a man-made problem in California,” hosts emphasized throughout the discussion.

Ring said one of the first priorities for a new governor should be replacing agency leadership and regulatory officials who continue promoting what he described as “scarcity-oriented bureaucracies.”

“We need genuine pro-abundance advocates,” Ring said.

The interview also explored how the federal government could potentially override some California restrictions tied to desalination, offshore drilling, and water infrastructure projects through existing federal law and partnerships with the state.

“If we were willing to work with the federal government, especially now, we could restore water and energy abundance,” Ring explained.

Politics remained front and center throughout the final installment of the series as Ring discussed the crowded California governor race and the challenges Republican candidates face in a heavily Democratic state.

“The Republican Party and the voters have got to unify,” Ring said while discussing the possibility of Steve Hilton emerging as the leading challenger in the race.

Ring also argued that California’s long-term problems stem from decades of prioritizing social programs and bureaucracy over infrastructure investment, including water storage, energy production, transportation, and housing development.

“If we simply deregulated and allowed private industry to compete, they could offer products at affordable prices,” he said.

The conversation repeatedly returned to agriculture and the importance of preserving farming, water reliability, and food production in California. Ring stressed that affordable water and energy remain foundational to every aspect of the economy, from fertilizer and transportation to housing and food prices.

“Everything in California costs more,” Ring explained while discussing how energy costs ripple through the entire supply chain.

As the four-part Edward Ring series concluded, hosts encouraged listeners to stay engaged ahead of the governor primary election and continue pushing for policies focused on infrastructure, abundance, and long-term sustainability for California agriculture and rural communities.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…