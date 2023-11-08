Educators to Receive Immersive AFBF Convention Experience

Educators will get full farm bureau convention experience. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture and Nationwide have teamed up to bring outstanding educators to the American Farm Bureau’s annual convention on January 19-22, 2024. Selected educators will receive an exclusive and immersive experience. They’ll receive free registration for the 2024 AFBF Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as financial reimbursement for travel, lodging, and meals while attending the event.

The experience will connect teachers with farmers and ranchers from across the country to hear directly about modern farming. Highlights will include participation in local ag tours, networking with farmers, ranchers, and other professionals involved in ag education, and access to many other events.

“We’re proud to support teachers from all across the country in several ways,” says Daniel Meloy, executive director of the AFBF Foundation. “We hope they’ll leave the 2024 convention with new ideas and information about agriculture to take back to their classrooms.”

