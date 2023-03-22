The USDA says rural areas are lagging behind when it comes to education. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Formal educational attainment in rural America has grown, but rural areas still lag behind urban areas, according to the USDA.

USDA’s Economic Research Service data shows the share of adults ages 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher increased in rural areas from 15 to 21 percent. In the same time span, the share of adults in urban areas with a bachelor’s degree or higher increased from 26 to 36 percent, widening the rural-urban gap from 11 to 15 percentage points in these two reference periods. The rural-urban gap in the share of people with at least a bachelor’s degree is even larger for younger age groups. In 2017–21, the share of working-age adults, ages 25–64, with at least a bachelor’s degree, was 37 percent in urban areas and 21 percent in rural areas. The share of younger adults ages 25–44 with at least a bachelor’s degree was 40 percent in urban areas and 22 percent in rural areas.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Education Gaps Between Rural and Urban Communities

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.