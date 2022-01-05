Some edible plants that grow well in the shade. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Raw Organic Green Ramps ready to cook with

There are plenty of great edible plants, fruits and vegetables that will grow with very little sunlight. There are even some that you might not normally find at the market, but you can definitely grow in your own yard.

For example, Ramps – often referred to as wild garlic, and creeping Raspberry – a delicate fruit that is also thornless. Wintergreen is a low-growing evergreen that prefers shade and makes a beautiful groundcover with the benefit of edible berries and the leaves.

A self-seeding member of the carrot family, sweet Cecily will spread readily wherever it is planted. It does best in partial shade and produces a delicious range of snacks, as well as attracts lots of pollinators.

Good King Henry is a perennial plant used for its delicious edible greens. The sprouts can be treated like asparagus, the leaves like spinach, and the seeds like quinoa.

Arctic Beauty Kiwi, Paw Paw, and Elderberry are also fantastic shade loving edible plants.

