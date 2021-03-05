Edible plants you can grow in a bog or marshy soil. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Water Chesnut plants

When you have a sunken, wet area on your property. Plant edible bog plants instead of those that prefer drier soils. Try to plant species indigenous to your area whenever possible.

One of the most popular edible bog plants is cranberries. It’s also one of the easiest to cultivate and loves to be left alone. Water chestnuts will work well too, in containers or deep buckets, as long as it’s watertight.

Flowering Rush (Butomus umbellatus)

By Ivar Leidus – Own work

If you’re looking for edible bog plants that need a lot of sunshine, look no further than Flowering Rush. These require a ton of sunlight and can thrive in both wet soil, and in water. You can cook and eat the peeled rootlets as they are, and you can also make powdery flour if you dry them out.

Watercress is peppery greens that are absolutely delicious and grow like wildfire in most marshy areas. If you’re located in a hot, sunny climate (like in hardiness zones 8-12), consider growing water spinach.

Edible Plants You Can Grow in Bog or Marshy Soil