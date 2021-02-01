The deadline to apply for assistance through the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) has recently been extended. USDA’s California Farm Service Agency has extended the deadline to sigh-up for the ECP to Monday, March 1. The application window had previously been scheduled to close on January 28. A total of 41 California counties are eligible for the program that assists farmers address damages from last year’s wildfires.

The ECP is designed to help share the cost of restoring damaged farmland to pre-disaster conditions. Farmers can receive as much as 75 percent of the cost of approved restoration activities. As much as 90 percent of cost-share assistance is available for limited resource, socially disadvantaged, and beginning farmers and ranchers. Producers will most often need to apply for assistance before beginning any kind of reconstructive work.

Listen to the radio report below.

ECP Signup Deadline Has Been Extended to March 1

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West