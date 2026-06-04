Tree nut growers attending this year’s Western Tree Nut Association Annual Meeting will have an opportunity to hear firsthand analysis of the economic forces shaping their industry.

David Magaña, Senior Analyst for Horticulture at Rabobank, will headline an Economic Outlook session during the annual meeting, scheduled for June 10-12 at the Monterey Conference Center. Organizers say the presentation comes at a particularly important time as growers navigate an increasingly complex business environment influenced by trade uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and broader economic pressures.

Magaña is widely recognized for his expertise in the fresh produce and tree nut sectors. Based in California, he serves as Rabobank’s Senior Analyst for Horticulture and is responsible for covering and analyzing the U.S. and North American fruit, vegetable and tree nut industries. His background and experience have made him a respected source of market intelligence for agricultural stakeholders throughout the region.

Economic Outlook for Tree Nut Growers

The Economic Outlook session is expected to provide growers with valuable insight into the market conditions affecting major tree nut commodities, including almonds, pistachios and walnuts. These sectors continue to face challenges ranging from fluctuating global demand and shifting trade relationships to rising production costs and economic uncertainty.

As international markets remain critical to the success of California’s tree nut industry, growers are paying close attention to developments that could influence export opportunities and consumer demand. Ongoing global conflicts and economic pressures have added another layer of complexity to market forecasting, making timely economic analysis increasingly important.

Industry leaders say understanding these factors can help growers make more informed decisions about production, marketing and long-term business planning. Sessions like Magaña’s are designed to provide attendees with a broader view of the forces shaping the agricultural economy and the potential implications for their operations.

Western Tree Nut Association Annual Meeting

The Western Tree Nut Association Annual Meeting serves as a gathering point for growers, industry professionals, researchers and agricultural service providers. In addition to economic discussions, attendees can expect educational sessions, networking opportunities and updates on issues impacting the tree nut industry.

With market conditions continuing to evolve, organizers believe the Economic Outlook session will be one of the meeting’s most valuable presentations.

Hear more about David Magaña’s upcoming presentation and what growers can expect at this year’s event with Lorrie Boyer.