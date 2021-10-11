Some easy steps to follow when planting nursery plants in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

One of the most exciting parts of flower gardening is selecting new plants to add to your yard. When you buy potted perennials from a nursery or garden center, it’s best to get your new plants in the ground as soon as possible.

Before planting your container-grown perennials, make sure to water them well. Well-hydrated plants tolerate and recover from the transplanting process better.

Plan ahead and know where to put your plants. Its much easier to move them around. And, you’ll want to be sure not to overcrowd them when they reach their mature size.

When digging a hole, first you’ll want to remove any mulch from the soil surface. Be sure the hole is big enough to hold the plant at the same depth it was growing in the container.

Remove the plant by gently tapping the bottom of the plant with a trowel handle and squeeze the sides of the pot to loosen the root ball if necessary.

Tuck your plant in the soil, water, then add more soil if needed to completely fill the hole.

Replace or add mulch around your new perennial, making sure it doesn’t touch the stems.

Easy Steps to Follow When Planting Nursery Plants