Easy-to-Grow Orchids to Brighten Up Your Home

Despite their reputation for being difficult, many orchids can be easy to grow as houseplants. Without needing much care from you, these varieties can bloom every year, or even multiple times per year.

Moth orchids are some of the least expensive, most common, and longest-blooming orchids widely available. In fact, one bloom spike can look great for four months or more.

Dendrobium Orchids, often seen at florists in bouquets, offer long-lasting blooms (they stay looking good for a month or more) in an array of colors from white to purple, pink, and even green.

Sometimes called dancing lady orchids, Oncidiums offer lots of colorful smallish flowers in clusters of 50 or more. They commonly appear in shades of yellow, purple, red, pink, and white, often with flamboyant, contrasting markings.

Featuring waxy, long-lasting flowers in winter or early spring and an easy-care nature, it’s no wonder Cymbidiums are popular indoor plants. Place them in a spot with plenty of bright light.

