Image by Vasil Stefanov from Pixabay

When growing medicinal plants in your garden, be sure to include St. John’s Wort. Not only is this herbal ally exceptionally easy to grow, but it also has multiple uses. This herb has been taken as a tea or tincture to combat depression for thousands of years. When used topically, it’s surprisingly good for speeding wound healing, alleviating pain from burns and scrapes, and rejuvenating the skin.

This sweet little plant is remarkably hardy and grows in some pretty rough conditions. It prefers sandy soil that’s a bit acidic but can really grow just about anywhere. This plant pretty much thrives on neglect. It doesn’t need to be fertilized unless your soil is incredibly depleted.

If you’re planting new seeds or transplanting seedlings, then work some compost into the soil before planting. Otherwise, offer your St. John’s wort plants a deep drink of good compost tea a few times during the growing season.

Easy to Grow Medicinal Must-Have Plant for the Garden