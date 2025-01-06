East and Gulf Coast Port Strike Appears More Likely

With less than a month remaining before the International Longshoremen’s Association’s (ILA) contract with the U.S. Maritime Alliance expires, shippers are increasingly concerned about the likelihood of a strike. According to Supply Chain Dive, a significant development in the ongoing negotiations occurred when President-elect Trump expressed support for the ILA’s stance against port automation following a meeting with union representatives. Meanwhile, Farm Policy News reports that conditions appear to be pointing toward another strike.

In response to the growing uncertainty, one major shipping company is advising its customers to collect their loaded containers and return empty containers at East and Gulf Coast ports before January 15 to reduce the risk of disruptions. Joe Schuele (pronounced SHEE-lee) of the U.S. Meat Export Federation cautions that ports and terminal operators may halt acceptance of refrigerated cargo several days before the potential strike. Consequently, he recommends that shippers begin adjusting their operations now to avoid complications.

