It’s Earth Day: Anniversary of the Birth of the Modern Environmental Movement

Today, April 22nd is Earth Day. More about that coming up on This Land of Ours.

Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement. Earth Day was first observed on April 22, 1970.

Earlier this month Pique Action and earthday.org announced a strategic partnership as part of the ‘Invest In Our Planet’ theme for Earth Day 2022. EARTHDAY.ORG is sharing clips from Pique Action’s premiere series, NextNow. These micro-documentaries highlight different climate challenges and how innovative organizations are working to solve them.

The films cover a wide range of solutions, such as reusing EV batteries, decarbonizing cement and producing fertilizer from renewable energy. Amongst the many stories that will be shared include profiles on game changing startups.

Promotional efforts for Earth Day note that today’s the day to take action. We all need a healthy Earth to support our jobs, livelihoods, health & survival, and happiness.

Growing out of the first Earth Day in back in 1970, their mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide, all year long. Learn more about Earth Day 2022 and what can be done at earthday.org.

Video by: American Museum of Natural History

The first Earth Day was in 1970. What’s changed since? Our population has doubled. We’re emitting 2.6 times more CO2. Sea levels have risen 12 centimeters. But the world has also changed for the better. See how our actions since 1970 have added up.