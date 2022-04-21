Earth Day is coming up this Friday. More about that coming up on This Land of Ours.

April 22nd will be Earth Day, and according to earthday.org, this is the moment to change it all. The business climate, the political climate, and how we take action on climate. They are promoting the fact that now is the time for the unstoppable courage to preserve and protect our health, our families, and our livelihoods. For Earth Day 2022, we need to act (boldly), innovate (broadly), and implement (equitably). It’s going to take all of us, businesses, governments, and citizens they note.

The theme for Earth Day 2022 is invest in our planet. There will be various events, activities, and efforts made by individuals and organizations to help make a difference.

Earthday.org notes while there is still time to solve the climate crisis, time to choose both a prosperous and sustainable future, to restore nature and build a healthy planet for our children and their children is now.

Private sector innovation, with public support, accelerates the kind of rapid change needed. As individuals, we have the simple, yet effective power to make our voices heard through our choices, our civic actions, and our personal interactions. What each of us does, and how we do it, has a huge ripple effect on our ecosystems, and on the pace of corporate and government action.

Learn more at earthday.org.

Earth Day 2022: Invest in Our Planet