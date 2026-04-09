Early Summer Disease Pressure Builds in Almond Orchards

As temperatures rise and conditions shift in California’s almond orchards, growers should be preparing for increased disease pressure heading into early summer. Todd Burkdoll, Field Market Development Manager with Valent U.S.A., says several key diseases can quickly develop if conditions are favorable.

Among the primary concerns are almond red leaf blotch, Alternaria, rust, and scab. Burkdoll noted that red leaf blotch continues to be a relatively new but important disease to monitor, especially if preventive treatments were not applied earlier in the season. At the same time, warm temperatures and potential moisture events create ideal conditions for Alternaria to develop.

“If you’ve already seen signs of disease, you’re past prevention and into curative action,” Burkdoll said, emphasizing the need for timely response.

Quash® Fungicide is one tool growers can use to manage these disease pressures. Burkdoll highlighted its strong performance in university trials, noting its ability to provide both preventive and early curative activity across multiple pathogens. In addition to red leaf blotch and Alternaria, Quash is also effective on rust and scab, offering broad-spectrum protection during a critical period of the season.

Disease management is not just about protecting the current crop. Burkdoll explained that defoliation caused by these diseases can reduce the tree’s ability to store energy, ultimately impacting next year’s production.

Application practices play a major role in product performance. Burkdoll stressed the importance of thorough spray coverage, recommending slower application speeds and adequate water volume to ensure the entire canopy is protected. Using full labeled rates and appropriate adjuvants can further improve results.

For growers already seeing disease symptoms, acting quickly is key. Early intervention, combined with proper application techniques, can help prevent outbreaks from escalating.

For more information, visit Valent.com/Quash

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