Early Spider Mite Control Critical in Tree Fruit and Nut Crops

Spider mites remain a consistent challenge for California tree fruit and tree nut growers, often flaring up as temperatures rise and pest management programs shift throughout the season. Todd Burkdoll, Field Market Development Manager with Valent U.S.A., says understanding how mite populations develop is key to staying ahead of damage.

Burkdoll explained that early-season insecticide applications, particularly pyrethroids used for pests like thrips, can unintentionally create ideal conditions for mites. These products can eliminate beneficial predator insects that naturally keep mite populations in check, allowing mites to multiply rapidly.

“That’s where you need to be proactive,” Burkdoll said, emphasizing that once predator populations are reduced, spider mites can spread quickly across leaves and throughout the canopy.

One of the most important factors in spider mite control is timing. Burkdoll recommends treating early, when only one or two mites are detected per leaf, rather than waiting for visible damage or webbing. Once webbing develops, it can act as a barrier, making it more difficult for spray applications to reach the pests effectively.

Zeal® MVP Miticide is an effective and proven option growers can use to manage spider mite populations. The product works by targeting immature stages and preventing mites from molting into the next life stage, while also sterilizing females to reduce future generations. Because of its specificity, Zeal MVP fits well into integrated pest management programs without disrupting beneficial insects.

Burkdoll stressed that thorough spray coverage remains essential for success. Slowing application speeds and ensuring full canopy penetration can significantly improve control, particularly in dense orchards.

Looking ahead, Burkdoll encouraged growers to stay vigilant with field scouting and consider combining pest and disease treatments, when possible, to improve efficiency and reduce application costs.

For more information, visit Valent.com/ZealMVP

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