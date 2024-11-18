E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Recalled Organic Carrots

A multistate E. coli O121 outbreak has prompted the recall of organic whole and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms under multiple brand names. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 39 confirmed cases, with 15 hospitalizations and one death across 18 states.

On November 16, 2024, Grimmway Farms recalled organic baby and whole carrots due to potential contamination with E. coli O121. These products, sold under brands like Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and 365, may still be in homes despite likely being removed from stores. Consumers should dispose of recalled carrots and sanitize any surfaces they contacted. Recalled baby organic carrots have best-if-used-by dates from September 11 to November 12, 2024, while recalled whole organic carrots do not have date markings.

Consumers are advised to check their refrigerators and freezers for recalled carrots, discard them, and sanitize any surfaces they touched. Symptoms of severe E. coli infection include high fever, persistent diarrhea, bloody stools, and dehydration. Those experiencing severe symptoms should contact a healthcare provider.

Businesses are also urged not to sell or serve the recalled carrots and to sanitize affected areas.

For detailed recall information, visit the CDC page.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.