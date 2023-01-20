E-Application for 1890 National Scholars Program Introduced

It’s now easier to apply for an 1890 National Scholars Program. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The Department of Agriculture (USDA) this week unveiled a new e-application for the USDA/1890 National Scholars Program. The program aims to encourage students at 1890s institutions to pursue food and agriculture career paths. For the first time, the new e-application for the USDA/1890 National Scholars Program allows young people around the country to complete and submit their applications online.

The program is administered through USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement.

The USDA/1890 National Scholars Program is a partnership between USDA and the country’s 19 historically Black land-grant universities that were established in 1890. USDA partners with these 1890 universities to provide scholarship recipients with full tuition, fees, books, room, and board. Scholarship recipients attend one of the 1890 land-grant universities, and pursue degrees in agriculture, food, natural resource sciences, or related academic disciplines. The scholarship also includes work experience at USDA.

The application deadline is Wednesday, March 15, 2023. For more information, contact 1890init@usda.gov.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.