DWR Taking Public Comment on California Water Plan Update 2023

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) has released the Public Review Draft of California Water Plan Update 2023. DWR indicates that the update promotes climate change adaptation, strengthens watershed resilience, and strengthens water equity. The plan is updated every five years as mandated by the State Water Code. DWR is hosting a plenary meeting in Roseville on October 3 and 4 at the Roebbelen Center. The free hybrid event will provide an overview of the draft document and offer an opportunity to provide direct feedback. Registration is currently open for in-person and online attendance.

The comprehensive plan is meant to guide water managers such as water districts, cities, counties, and Tribal communities. Updates to the plan are based on a variety of factors, including the Water Resilience Portfolio, community feedback, and overall state needs. The nine-chapter document states “With climate change an urgent threat, Update 2023 is focusing on the innovation and investments in California’s watersheds, water systems, and communities needed for a resilient and equitable future.”

DWR is encouraging community engagement and is seeking public comment on the California Water Plan Update 2023. Comments can be submitted through an online form, through email, and postal mail. October 19 is the last day that DWR will be accepting public comment on the draft document. DWR asked for comments to be submitted by individual sections, addressing the overall plan, Executive Summary, and each chapter. The final update to the California water plan is set to be published at the end of the year.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West