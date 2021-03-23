The Department of Water Resources (DWR) recently released the draft California’s Groundwater report and has opened the public comment period. The document details the condition of the state’s groundwater supplies. Technical information and data gathered between 2003 and 2020, as well as insight about groundwater activities have all been compiled in the report.

DWR is encouraging feedback from community members and will be hosting a public webinar on Tuesday, March 30 beginning at noon. Comments on California’s Groundwater report will be accepted through April 26. The final version of the report is expected to be released sometime this summer.

Listen to the radio report below.

DWR Releases Groundwater Document Seeking Public Comment

