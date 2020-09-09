Some drought-tolerant plants that are hard to kill. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Pathos Plants

There are many drought-resistant indoor plants that don’t need a whole of lot watering and can go for weeks without a little moisture. That’s especially good if you’re planning to go on vacation for awhile.

A snake plant can go for weeks and can tolerate low to bright light.

A pony tail palm can also survive a missed a watering or two for a few weeks and is a very drought-tolerant plant.

Aloe is also an easy-care indoor plant that doesn’t need much water so you can let the soil dry out between watering. Same for sago palm, pothos, and Howrthia which also thrives with minimal care. If you’ve struggled to keep plants alive before, the Cast Iron Plant is a low light, low humidity plant that doesn’t need much watering. Ox Tongue is drought-tolerant houseplant needs bright light to thrive, Other drought-tolerate plants include ZZ plants, Jade plants and Bunny Ear Cactus.

Drought-Tolerant Plants that are Hard to Kill