DPR Updating Rules Related to 1,3-D Exposure

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) has introduced proposed regulations related to 1,3- dichloropropene (1,3-D). DPR Director, Julie Henderson said that the action is meant to lower the risk of 1,3-D exposure. The material is used to address a variety of soil-borne pests in agriculture, particularly nematodes. Proposed regulations would expand setbacks from occupied structures, as well as place limits on application rates and acreage. DPR will be accepting public comments on the proposal through January 18.

Known commonly by the brand name Telone, the material is used to protect crops such as carrots, sweet potatoes, berries, grapes, and tree nuts. Prior to planting, the fumigant is most often injected directly into the soil. It is also applied through drip irrigation. The proposal from DPR would limit allowed application methods and require lower-emission applications for trees and vines which currently have the highest rates for 1,3-D. Stricter use parameters would also be established between November to February under the proposal.

DPR’s proposed regulations would also require the use of totally impermeable film (TIF) tarpaulins or alternative mitigation approaches that can provide a comparable degree of protection. Deeper soil injections are being presented as an example. DPR had worked with pesticide applicators and county agricultural commissioners on a pilot project in 2020-21 to identify potential alternatives. DPR indicates that the proposed measure will be more health-protective than the current township cap program limiting 1,3-D use in California. Separate regulations specifically for addressing potential exposure risks to workers are also being developed simultaneously.

As part of the overall effort to address 1,3-D exposure, DPR has also recently taken action against a pesticide applicator. DPR is initiating licensing action against a Hollister-based company, citing numerous violations. The licensing action cites nine recent episodes where symptoms of pesticide exposure were seen in fieldworkers, residential bystanders, and fire department personnel.

