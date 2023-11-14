DPR Seeks Comment on Statewide Pesticide Notification System

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) is seeking comment on a proposal for a statewide system to inform the public about planned applications of restricted material pesticides. The regulation builds on existing processes, requiring licensed applicators to submit electronic information about intended pesticide use 24 hours in advance, or 48 hours for soil fumigants. DPR said the aim is to enhance transparency and public access to information, aligning with California’s stringent pesticide regulations.

DPR Director Julie Henderson emphasizes the importance of the proposed system in promoting transparency and equitable access to information. Three public hearings are scheduled, and written comments are being accepted through January 12. In-person events are scheduled for December 13 at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District in Fresno County and December 14 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. A virtual public hearing is also scheduled for December 19 via Zoom.

The draft proposal follows a two-year outreach period, involving focus groups, public meetings, and pilot projects in four counties. DPR is currently beta testing the technology to support the statewide system, initiated with a $10 million allocation in the 2021-2022 budget.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West