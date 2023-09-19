DPR Seeks Comment on 2024 Strategic Plan

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) has released a draft of its 2024 Strategic Plan. It establishes guiding principles and measurable goals over the next five years. The Draft Strategic Plan 2024-28 reflects a sustainable pest management approach to the full scope of DPR responsibilities. DPR notes that the plan lays out a foundation for a streamlined, transparent, and accountable department. As part of the effort to engage community members, DPR is soliciting public feedback through a series of meetings.

Two public meetings will be held online and two will be hosted in person. All of the meetings will have Spanish interpretation available. The meetings on October 2 and October 6 will be hosted via Zoom. The October 3 meeting will take place in Tulare and the October 4 meeting will be held in Watsonville. All four meetings will consist of remarks from DPR and opportunities for attendees to provide comments. Written comments on the draft will also be accepted through October 20.

The updated DPR vision laid out in the 2024 Strategic Plan is “A California where pest management is safe, effective, and sustainable for everyone.” The plan identifies four overarching goals that include increasing access to safe, effective, sustainable pest management, and promoting excellence and innovation. Other goals include tracking, evaluating, and enforcing safe pesticide use, and fostering engagement, collaboration, and transparency.

“Our draft strategic plan reflects the department’s evolution in regulating pest management in a way that supports healthy lives and a healthy environment for all Californians, and an abundant, healthy food supply for future generations,” DPR Director Julie Henderson said in a press release. “I look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with all of our stakeholders and partners to collect feedback on the department’s identified priorities.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West