DPR Seeking Input on Mill Assessment Alternatives

Industry members are being asked to provide comments on potential mill assessment alternatives for the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR). As the department’s primary funding source, the mill assessment provides approximately 80 of DPR’s annual funding. The Mill Alternatives Concept Paper that was recently released lays out initial options for the redesign of the program. Input on the proposed options will need to be sent via email by January 23, 2023.

Funds were allocated last year for conducting an independent study of the mill assessment to determine alternative means of funding. DPR has been operating under a funding imbalance for the last eight years and the annual funding for the department was last adjusted back in 2004. The concept paper is part of the overall effort to determine the necessary funding level for the department, and potential sources for funding support.

“A new funding design is vital to continuing our long-term, critical work to protect human health and the environment,” DPR Director, Julie Henderson said in a press release. “It also is essential to our ability to support the transition to safer, more sustainable pest management across California.”

Development of the concept paper was based on a wide range of industry feedback and stakeholder interviews. The paper outlines various approaches for DPR’s funding structure. The use of mill funding across DPR programs, implementation considerations, and alternative funding models are all noted in the paper.

Feedback on the potential mill assessment alternatives will be taken into consideration as the Mill Assessment Study Draft Recommendations are developed. A webinar to go over the details and proposals put forth in the concept paper is scheduled for Tuesday, December 6. DPR’s consultant, Crowe LLP will be making final recommendations for funding sometime in Spring 2023.

