The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) will be hosting a series of public workshops to gather input as DPR develops a statewide pesticide application notification system. The workshops will be hosted online and will be facilitated by the UC Davis Center for Regional Change. Spanish interpretation will be provided at all workshops.

The first workshop is scheduled for Monday, June 27 beginning at 1 p.m. The second workshop will be held on the morning of Tuesday, June 28 beginning at 10 a.m. The final online workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, June 29 and is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Each of the workshops will include an overview of the proposed design for the notification system and serve as an opportunity for community members to weigh in. Multiple pilot projects are already underway as California works to become the only state in the country to develop a statewide notification system for pesticide applications.

Listen to the radio report below.

DPR Hosting Public Workshops on Statewide Pesticide Notification System

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West