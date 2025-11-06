The November 5 edition of the AgNet News Hour struck a chord with California farmers and voters alike as hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill welcomed Don Wagner, candidate for Secretary of State of California, to discuss the state’s leadership crisis, water mismanagement, and the fight to restore common sense to Sacramento.

Wagner, currently serving in Orange County and endorsed by former Secretary of State Bill Jones and former Governor Pete Wilson, said the same thing many Californians are feeling: “The problems in this state are entirely man-made.” He pointed to decades of political gridlock and poor decision-making that have crippled business, agriculture, and infrastructure. “We don’t have a resource problem,” Wagner said. “We have a government problem. It’s bad policy, not bad luck, that’s hurting California.”

He emphasized that water is at the center of nearly every issue facing the state. “We have simply failed to manage our water supply,” Wagner said. “The Central Valley, one of the most productive agricultural regions on earth, is being shortchanged by people who don’t understand farming.” He called out unbuilt water storage projects, overregulation, and a lack of urgency. “Fifteen years after passing bonds, the projects still aren’t built. That’s government failure, plain and simple.”

Wagner also stressed the importance of electing leaders who understand agriculture. “Farming is California’s backbone, and it’s been ignored by politicians who’ve never set foot on a farm,” he said. “If you don’t understand how food is grown, you can’t govern a state that feeds the world.”

Beyond agriculture, Wagner called for restoring election integrity and rebuilding trust in California’s business environment. “We’re the last state to report results every election cycle,” he said. “That’s unacceptable. We need free, fair, and transparent elections — and we need to make it easier to do business here, not harder.”

The conversation also touched on the recent Palisade fires and failures in urban emergency planning. Wagner said his experience on the Orange County Fire Authority Board taught him the importance of local preparation. “We used that tragedy as a learning opportunity,” he explained. “We created what we call the heli-hydrant — a water source for helicopters to dip and dump faster during wildfires. That’s the kind of practical, local innovation California needs more of.”

When asked about the upcoming Proposition 50, Wagner warned that the measure could silence rural California. “If it passes, it could cut rural and conservative representation in Congress by more than half,” he said. “That’s not reform — that’s erasure. Central Valley farmers deserve a voice, not a footnote.”

Wagner closed with optimism, saying he believes California can return to greatness. “This is a fixable state,” he said. “We just need leaders with courage, honesty, and common sense. California can be golden again.”

Papagni and McGill agreed, calling Wagner “a steady, thoughtful voice in a noisy political climate.” Papagni added, “We need calm leaders who actually understand how to fix things, not just talk about them.”

