The October 29 edition of the AgNet News Hour focused on the future of California agriculture, featuring two dynamic guests — Dominique Mégret, CEO of Ecorobotix, and Hannah Johnson, Director of Industry for the California Ag Tech Alliance. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill explored how automation, artificial intelligence, and state-supported innovation are reshaping the landscape of farming from Switzerland to the Central Valley.

Papagni opened the show with a call to “take care of today’s farming before tomorrow’s farming,” stressing that growers must survive regulatory and water challenges before they can embrace full automation. That theme carried through both interviews as the hosts connected global innovation with California’s local realities.

Dominique Mégret joined live from FIRA USA in Woodland, introducing Ecorobotix’s revolutionary ultra-high-precision sprayer. The system uses cameras and AI to identify individual weeds, applying herbicide only where needed — reducing chemical use by up to 95 percent. “We call it plant-by-plant crop care,” Mégret explained. “We replace active ingredients with artificial intelligence.” The company’s flagship 20-foot sprayer, guided by computer vision and controlled from behind a tractor, sprays every four centimeters with pinpoint accuracy, allowing growers to cut input costs, labor needs, and environmental impact all at once.

Ecorobotix recently raised $150 million in funding to expand its U.S. operations and announced plans to begin assembling products in America next year. “This isn’t about replacing people,” Mégret said. “It’s about giving them better tools and restoring balance between productivity and sustainability.”

In the second half of the program, Hannah Johnson joined from FIRA USA after leading the successful Readley Ag Conference earlier this month. As head of the new California Ag Tech Alliance, Johnson described how a $15 million state grant will bring together universities, growers, and tech startups to accelerate innovation while protecting farm jobs. “There’s no intent to replace skilled farm workers,” Johnson said. “It’s about making their jobs safer, higher-quality, and more connected to technology.”

Johnson emphasized the importance of developing a workforce that bridges traditional farming and advanced technology. “The biggest thing farmers need right now is people who understand both sides — how farms operate and how to make this technology work in the field,” she said. She also shared her personal mission, shaped by her own family’s experience of losing their farm: “I don’t want any other farmer to go through that. This is my way to give back and keep California agriculture alive.”

Papagni and McGill wrapped the show with optimism for a sector balancing heritage with high-tech change. “From Ecorobotix’s Swiss precision to Hannah Johnson’s California leadership,” Papagni said, “it’s clear the next generation of agriculture is already here — and it’s growing stronger every day.”

