Dock Worker Strikes Threaten U.S. Meat Exports

Dock worker strikes across the East and Gulf Coasts threaten to disrupt the U.S. meat and livestock industries significantly, according to Erin Borror, Vice President for Economic Analysis at the U.S. Meat Export Federation. The affected ports are critical, having facilitated nearly $3 billion in red meat exports during the first seven months of the year, averaging about $100 million weekly.

As the fourth quarter approaches—typically a peak period for production and exports—the potential for delays could impact smaller businesses and vital markets in the Caribbean and South America. This disruption comes at a crucial time when the industry would normally ramp up production to meet seasonal demands, especially for pork.

Borror emphasized that these delays could have ripple effects throughout the supply chain, echoing challenges experienced during previous disruptions like the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, specific markets, including the Dominican Republic and Central America, heavily rely on exports from these ports. The situation underscores the importance of port operations in maintaining the profitability and efficiency of the U.S. meat sector, which is already experiencing significant pressures in a competitive global market.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.