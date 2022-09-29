Some Farm Labor Contractors (FLCs) that failed the state licensing exam, may have actually passed. Last month, the Division of Labor Standards Enforcement (DLSE) realized that mistakes were made when grading some licensing exams. Executive Director of the California Farm Labor Contractor Association, Nigel Bocanegra said DLSE is in the process of notifying FLCs that received erroneous exam results.

“For those that received inaccurate grading, please monitor your email. You’ll be informed via email provided on the application for your farm labor contracting license. Of course, FLCs need to continue to maintain their license extensions as they await a passing exam result,” Bocanegra explained. “Any FLC that did get an incorrect grading result, no action is needed on your end. DLSE is conducting the audit and reaching out to FLCs to update them on their results and issuing any defect notice or next steps that they need to take. No action is needed on the part of the FLC to opt into the audit that is being conducted.”

DLSE Reviewing FLC Exam Results After Discovery of Discrepancies

