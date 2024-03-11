The difference between rural and urban is growing when it comes to disease mortality. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Over the last two decades, disease-related mortality rates have widened between rural and urban areas, especially for the prime working-age population, aged 25–54. Researchers with USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) compared natural-cause mortality in rural and urban areas (.pdf) between two three-year periods, 1999–2001 and 2017–2019. They found the gap between rural and urban natural-cause mortality rates widened between the two time periods.

Natural-cause mortality rates decreased across all age groups in urban areas. In rural areas, mortality rates decreased for most age groups, although not as much as for the same groups in urban areas, but increased for the prime working-age population. The rural group with the largest increase, 19 percent, in natural-cause mortality rates was 30 to 34-year-olds.

Increased mortality rates for people who are of prime working age are an indicator of worsening population health, which could have negative implications for rural families, communities, employment, and the economy.

Disease Mortality Gap Growing Between Rural and Urban Areas

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.