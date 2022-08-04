Discussion on Higher Input Costs

Taking a wider look at higher ag input costs. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

American Agri-Women hosted the Global Food and Energy Supply Conversation recently to respond to member interest in rising input and food costs. AAW President Heather Hampton+Knodle, moderated the event.

“As farmers and ranchers, we find ourselves grappling with this market price volatility and transparency issues, increasing regulatory burdens, and explosive increase in the cost of things like fertilizer and fuel the inputs that we need to produce food,” she said.

She commented on the comments made about those higher costs during a congressional hearing that same day.

“It was stated that 74 percent of the increase in poverty is due to raising energy costs alone and 63 percent of the increase in hunger is due to high fertilizer and fuel cost,” she said.

We’ll have more from the event in tomorrow’s program.

