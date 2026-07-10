Discover the Latest Innovations at the 2026 Citrus & Specialty Crop Expo

Growers and industry professionals from across the country are invited to attend the 2026 Citrus & Specialty Crop Expo, taking place August 12–13 at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers, Florida.

The new waterfront venue offers a modern setting for two days of education, networking and industry innovation. Attendees can expect an engaging atmosphere designed to maximize opportunities to connect with fellow growers, researchers and agricultural professionals.

The educational program will feature the latest research and production strategies for citrus and specialty crops. Topics include HLB management, trunk-injection therapies, emerging citrus varieties and rootstocks, vegetable production, pest management and other issues impacting growers today. Whether you’re looking for ideas to improve efficiency, increase profitability or stay ahead of emerging challenges, the Expo offers practical information you can take home and apply to your operation.

In addition to learning from leading researchers and industry experts, attendees will have the opportunity to hear firsthand from Florida growers who are navigating many of the industry’s biggest challenges. From adapting to HLB and evaluating new production practices to improving grove efficiency and profitability, these real-world experiences provide valuable insights that can benefit growers well beyond Florida.

The trade show will feature leading agricultural companies showcasing the latest equipment, crop protection products, irrigation technology, precision agriculture tools and other innovations designed to help growers succeed.

In addition to the educational sessions and exhibits, the Expo provides outstanding opportunities to connect with fellow growers, researchers and industry leaders from across the citrus and specialty crop sectors.

Whether you produce citrus, vegetables or other specialty crops, the Citrus & Specialty Crop Expo offers valuable insights, new technologies and meaningful connections that can benefit your operation.