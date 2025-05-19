In response, the San Joaquin County Agriculture Commissioner has submitted a disaster declaration to the California Office of Emergency Services. The state agency will review whether this season’s conditions were abnormal before confirming the request. If the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Secretary of Agriculture approves the declaration, affected growers will be able to access financial assistance, likely through low-interest loans.

Early reports for this season already suggest lower volumes and a delayed start. The county estimates growers could face approximately $98 million in financial losses due to these challenges. With weather playing a pivotal role in agricultural production, disaster relief measures are essential for ensuring farmers can recover from setbacks and maintain industry stability.

These forecasts underscore the unpredictable nature of agriculture and the importance of both market resilience and government assistance in mitigating losses. As the season progresses, further assessments will determine the full scope of the impact on crops across the country.

Disaster Declaration Submitted by San Joaquin County Agriculture Commissioner