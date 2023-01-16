Disaster Assistance Bolstered with Latest FSA Announcement

Producers will have more of an opportunity to access critical disaster assistance after a recent announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Eligibility has been expanded for several programs available from USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA). In many cases, updates to the programs include enhanced benefits.

“This set of updates to our disaster assistance programs reflects FSA’s commitment to listening to producers and responding to their needs wherever we have the authorities to do so,” FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said in a press release. “We are confident that these changes will increase both the accessibility and efficacy of our disaster assistance programs.”

Eligible livestock under Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-raised Fish (ELAP), the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP), and the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) has been expanded. Horses that are maintained on eligible grazing land are now eligible for assistance through the programs. Additionally, LFP and ELAP assistance will now be available for ostriches. LIP and ELAP provide some reimbursement for livestock, poultry, and other animals that died in relation to a qualifying natural disaster.

The Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) has also been updated. The program now allows participation from producers that lease state and federal lands. Up to 25 percent of the cost for all ECP practices will be available as advanced payments before restoration is underway. Advanced payments had previously only been available for fence repair or replacement.

Updates have also been made to the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP). Producers previously had to submit an application for coverage within a certain timeframe to be eligible for the program. Now, a CCC-860 form on file with FSA will serve as an application for basic NAP coverage. Producers with certification on file will be notified of their eligibility for basic coverage for 2022.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West