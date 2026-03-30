The AgNet News Hour continued its in-depth conversation with Nisei Farmers League President Manuel Cunha, focusing on one of agriculture’s most pressing issues: labor, immigration, and the future of the workforce heading into the 2026 growing season.

Cunha highlighted the proposed Dignity Act as a major step toward addressing long-standing labor challenges across agriculture and other industries. The legislation aims to provide legal work authorization for millions of undocumented workers who have been in the U.S. for years, many of whom are already deeply embedded in agricultural operations.

“This bill would take care of around 8.7 to 10 million immigrants… hardworking people that have been here 20 to 30 years,” Cunha said. “It’s time to give them the dignity they deserve.”

Under the proposal, qualifying workers would receive renewable work authorization, allowing them to continue contributing without fear of deportation. Cunha emphasized that many of these individuals played a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping maintain the nation’s food supply during uncertain times.

The discussion also addressed the broader structure of immigration reform. Cunha outlined what he sees as a three-part approach: removing criminal offenders, providing stability for long-term workers, and developing functional guest worker programs tailored to industry needs.

“Any criminal… they need to be gone,” Cunha said. “But the person that is here working, paying taxes, part of the community—those are the ones that deserve work authorization.”

He also stressed the importance of modernizing visa programs, noting that current systems like H-2A and H-2B are not sufficient to meet the demands of agriculture and other labor-intensive industries. “We need five or six different visa programs that fit industries,” he explained.

Despite ongoing debate, Cunha pointed out that labor conditions in agriculture have improved significantly over the decades. At the same time, growers continue to face mounting challenges, including regulatory pressure, high costs, and water limitations—particularly in California, where reduced water allocations have impacted production and workforce dynamics.

Interestingly, Cunha noted that current labor availability appears relatively stable heading into the season, partly due to reduced acreage on the West Side from water restrictions. “Right now, the labor market looks good,” he said, adding that workforce numbers have slightly increased in some areas.

Beyond federal policy, Cunha also underscored the importance of state leadership. With California’s upcoming gubernatorial election, he called the moment “extremely important” for agriculture and rural communities, citing concerns over regulatory overreach and rising costs.

Ultimately, Cunha urged unity across agriculture, encouraging farmers, communities, and policymakers to work together toward practical solutions. “We all need to work together and protect each other,” he said.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.