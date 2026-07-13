Richard Fordyce

A new digital crop acreage reporting pilot is bringing USDA’s reporting process into the modern era, replacing paper maps with digital tools designed to improve accuracy and make reporting easier for farmers. A recent report highlighted the pilot program, which will begin with spring-planted crops in county offices across a dozen states.

Richard Fordyce, USDA Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation, described the transition as a major step forward for producers who complete annual acreage reports through USDA’s Farm Service Agency.

According to Fordyce, the updated system is intended to provide a better experience for farmers while creating more accurate records of what is happening on individual operations.

Digital Crop Acreage Reporting Improves Accuracy

Fordyce said one of the biggest benefits of the new reporting platform is the ability to more accurately capture planting information.

“Better customer service to farmers that annually come in and do an acreage report,” Fordyce said. “It’s going to be, I think, more accurate, more representative of what’s actually happening on that farm.”

For years, producers have relied on printed aerial maps to identify planted acres during the reporting process. USDA believes replacing that system with digital mapping technology will streamline reporting while reducing errors.

The modernization effort is also expected to improve efficiency for county office staff who process acreage reports each year.

Digital Crop Acreage Reporting Pilot Begins This Season

Fordyce said USDA is finally moving away from outdated methods that have been used for decades.

“We’re moving away from the photocopied paper maps that we’ve been doing for far too long and moving into more of a digital platform that is representative of what’s happening on that farm today,” he said.

The pilot program will initially be available in county offices across 12 states for producers reporting spring-planted acreage ahead of the July 15 reporting deadline.

If successful, the digital system could eventually be expanded to additional locations, giving more producers access to a faster and more user-friendly reporting process.

USDA officials say modernizing acreage reporting is part of a broader effort to improve customer service while providing more accurate agricultural data that benefits both producers and the agency.

Hear more from Richard Fordyce about USDA’s new digital crop acreage reporting pilot by listening to the interview below.