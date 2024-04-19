Differing Opinions on Updates to WIC Nutrition Program

Updates to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) are receiving mixed responses. The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) has celebrated the updates to the WIC program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) and the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) have expressed disappointment.

IFPA emphasizes the positive impact the finalized revisions will have on nutrition security for vulnerable populations. The organization highlights the flexibility in food packages and the alignment with dietary guidelines, particularly in promoting fruit and vegetable access. IFPA views the changes as instrumental in improving health outcomes and ensuring continued access to nutritious foods.

NMPF and IDFA on the other hand have raised concerns about the finalized rule’s reduction in dairy access. The groups argue that this decision contradicts established nutrition science and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. NMPF and IDFA emphasize the importance of dairy in providing essential nutrients, and they highlight potential negative consequences on participants’ nutrition and shopping experiences due to the cuts.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West