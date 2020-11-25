The many different varieties of Pomegranates you can grow or find at your local grocer. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

With a taste of tartness combined with a sweet undertone, pomegranate reminds me of cherries or cranberries.

‘Sweet’ is a favorite variety because it’s sweet, as the name suggests. The skin is pink or light red, preceded by lovely copper-red blossoms.

‘Granada’ is medium in size with deep crimson skin. The arils are sweet and juicy without being overly syrupy. This is one of the most common commercial pomegranate varieties grown in California.

‘Early Wonderful’ is red-skinned and large, it can be a little tart.

‘Balegal’ is pale-skinned with large fruit that gets about four inches in diameter. It has a lovely, sweet flavor.

‘Crab’ has medium to large fruit that can be a nice balance of sweet and tart. The skin is bronze, and the arils are deep red.

‘Utah sweet,’ also known as ‘Dixie sweet,’ produces pretty pink flowers. The fruit is sweet, and the seeds are quite soft.

Different Varieties of Pomegranates to Grow