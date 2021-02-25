Different Types of Greens to Be Growing This Spring

Some different types of greens you should be growing this Spring. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Fiddleheads fern

While there are many classic greens, such as lettuce, kale, chard, and spinach, we are accustomed to growing in our gardens, there are others that just haven’t made quite the same splash. They are generally easy to grow and like to get started before those summer crops are ready to be outside. Some examples include Arugula, Collard greens, Turnip Greens, Mustard greens, Sorrel, and Cress.

But, have you heard of Fiddleheads? It’s a slight twist on the term “greens”, are they are actually the furled fronds of the ostrich fern. So, technically, they are kind of like leaves and can be harvested in early spring and prepared kind of like asparagus.

Horseradish greens

Horseradish greens are great, too. They are a milder version of the horseradish root we use more commonly.

Mizuna, a close relative of mustard, is sometimes referred to as Japanese mustard greens. It has a slightly peppery flavor and works wonderfully in salad mixes.

