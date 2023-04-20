Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee Open to Public

You can be part of the process of creating new dietary guidelines. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Agriculture (USDA) will host the second full meeting of the 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee on May 10, 2023. The meeting will be livestreamed for public viewing. Members of the public who wish to view the meeting may register on DietaryGuidelines.gov.

The departments encourage public participation in the committee’s process and opened a public comment period in January. A public comment portal will remain open throughout the committee’s deliberations and comments may be submitted online. The committee will submit its scientific report to the secretaries of HHS and USDA. The report, along with public comments and agency feedback, will inform HHS and USDA’s development of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025-2030.

More details on the Dietary Guidelines development process can be found at DietaryGuidelines.gov.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.