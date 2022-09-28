Developing Leadership in Agriculture from Diverse Backgrounds

High school agriculture students come from a variety of backgrounds and become involved in agriculture for a variety of reasons. Maddi Martinez, the current San Joaquin Regional Treasurer, is an example of an FFA student that doesn’t come from an agricultural background. Her love of leadership, livestock, and personal development has helped her to succeed in the program.

Despite not growing up in an agricultural family, Martinez was involved in 4-H from a young age and engaged in livestock care and showmanship. She took these skills and her appreciation for the program and carried them with her into the FFA upon entering high school.

“Growing up, I did join 4-H in the local program that I had in my town, and ever since then it kickstarted me off to what agriculture truly was,” Martinez said. “Back then I didn’t have a broad view of agriculture, but coming into high school, that definitely broadened my horizon as to what agriculture offers. It’s not just farm-to-table stuff, but it’s also the leadership aspect and the speaking abilities and just going out and advocating for what truly runs our country and our world.”

The livestock portion of her agricultural experience was far from the only takeaway she had from her time in 4-H and FFA. Martinez also valued the leadership training she had the opportunity of experiencing. So much so, that she now serves on the San Joaquin Regional Officer team and enjoys serving her regional community with her fellow officers.

“I raised animals for the past nine years and definitely just keeping that time management, that’s one of the biggest ones,” Martinez said. “Truly just leadership skills overall. I’ve definitely grown as a leader and knowing that you’re not a leader to lead them, you’re going to be a servant leader to serve with them and knowing that we’re all on the same level.”

Being in these programs has taught Martinez the value of hard work, dedication, commitment, time management, and leadership. She reflected on these experiences and the importance of service in leadership. Her plans after high school are to potentially pursue a career in agriculture education. A career that would allow her to further employ the leadership skills and agricultural knowledge she has attained over her past years in FFA and 4-H.