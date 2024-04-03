Details of the Bipartisan Farm Transition Act of 2024

The Farm Transition Act of 2024 proposes the reauthorization of the Commission on Farm Transitions to address the forthcoming transfer of over 370 million acres of farmland in the United States over the next two decades. This commission, consisting of 10 members, would study and make recommendations on various aspects of transitioning agricultural operations to the next generation of farmers and ranchers.

Key areas of focus include assessing the availability of quality land, infrastructure, and financial resources, as well as evaluating current agricultural asset transfer strategies and potential improvements. Additionally, the commission would examine incentives to facilitate these transfers, review the effectiveness of existing assistance programs, and investigate barriers faced by underserved farmers.

The Farm Transition Act aims to support aspiring farmers and safeguard agricultural land for future generations by identifying challenges and proposing solutions through comprehensive research and policy initiatives. It is being supported by multiple agricultural organizations including the National Young Farmers Coalition and American Farmland Trust.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West