The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the details of the 97th annual Agricultural Outlook Forum. The 2021 Forum, themed “Building on Innovation: A Pathway to Resilience,” will be held virtually on February 18 and 19. The event will highlight the critical role that science and innovation plays in helping the ag sector overcome challenges and strengthen resilience.

USDA’s new Chief Economist, Dr. Seth Meyer will be presenting the Department’s outlook for U.S. commodity markets and trade, as well as information about U.S. farm income. The program will include more than 30 sessions and 100 expert speakers. Presentations will cover a variety of topics including supply chain resilience, managing risk and ensuring sustainability, along with innovation, technology, and productivity.

Details of the 2021 Agricultural Outlook Forum Program

