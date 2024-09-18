Details of How 4-Bale Module Averaging Pilot Program Will Work

The 4-Bale Module Averaging Pilot Program is available for the 2024-2025 cotton season. Deputy Administrator of the Cotton and Tobacco Program in the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Angie Snyder provided some of the details of the new program for cotton growers.

“And the pilot aims to facilitate the industry in improving the efficiency in shipping cotton. We have been module averaging since 1991. Traditional module averaging averages the quality factors of micronaire, length, strength, and uniformity. Under the four-bale module averaging, if the four bales have the exact same color and leaf grade, then we will average the remaining characteristics. And if they meet tolerances, then all four bales will carry the same official USDA quality data.”

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West