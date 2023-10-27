Details of Household Food Security Report

A look at household food insecurity in the U.S. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

USDA Economic Research Service (ERS) Wednesday issued its latest edition of its annual Household Food Security in the U.S. report, with findings of the amount of food insecurity in our country in 2022. More than 87 percent of US households were food secure throughout the year in 2022, which means that these households had consistent access to adequate food for active, healthy living for all household members throughout the year. The remaining 12.8 percent of US households were food insecure in 2022.

“Insecure households were unable at some time during the year to provide adequate food in terms of the quantity or quality of food for one or more household members due to a lack of resources,” explained USDA economic researcher Matthew Rabbit. “The annual prevalence rate of food insecurity is determined by many factors, including the economy, federal, state and local policies, and the individual circumstances of US households.”

This particular report does not provide an analysis of the possible causes of changes in food insecurity from year to year.

“However, we do know from prior research that increases in Nutrition Assistance and other forms of assistance reduce food insecurity,” Rabbit said.

