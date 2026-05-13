Dena Maldonado

California business owner Dena Maldonado says the Golden State is at a breaking point — and she believes voters, farmers, and small business owners are finally ready for change.

During an interview with “The Ag Meter” host Nick Papagni, Maldonado discussed why she decided to run for California’s 14th Congressional District, the struggles facing agriculture, rising crime, government spending, and why she believes more working-class citizens need to step into politics.

Born in the Palmdale-Lancaster area and raised throughout multiple regions of California, Maldonado says she has watched the state change dramatically over the years. She attended Clayton Valley High School before studying at Paul Mitchell Schools and eventually building her own floral business.

Her journey across California — from the Bay Area to San Diego and back north again — helped shape her perspective on the issues impacting families and businesses statewide. According to Maldonado, too many Californians are leaving because they no longer feel safe or financially secure.

“I had to take a stand,” Maldonado explained while discussing her decision to enter politics after joining the Alameda County Republican Party.

Maldonado is running in both the special election and regular election for California’s 14th Congressional District, which includes Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, Fremont, Hayward, Castro Valley, Union City, Sunol, and surrounding communities.

A major focus of the interview centered on agriculture and California’s growing regulatory burden on farmers. Papagni pointed out that California produces hundreds of food commodities and remains one of the nation’s agricultural powerhouses, yet many small farms are struggling to survive due to rising costs and government regulations.

Maldonado agreed, saying farmers throughout the Livermore region are frustrated by fertilizer prices, freight costs, water concerns, and excessive red tape.

“We need our farms so much,” Maldonado said during the interview, stressing the importance of protecting local food production and preserving California agriculture for future generations.

The conversation also highlighted the importance of agricultural education programs such as National FFA Organization and 4-H. Papagni emphasized that many younger Californians have never visited a farm or fully understand where their food comes from.

Maldonado said schools should do more to promote farming, healthy food, and self-sufficiency while also encouraging tax incentives for families who want to grow their own food.

Beyond agriculture, Maldonado voiced strong concerns about crime, homelessness, and quality-of-life issues across California cities. She argued that cleaner streets, stronger law enforcement presence, and greater accountability are needed to restore public confidence and improve safety.

As a business owner herself, Maldonado also criticized government spending and what she described as wasteful bureaucracy. She believes elected officials need more real-world financial experience and a stronger understanding of budgeting, entrepreneurship, and the challenges facing middle-class families.

Throughout the interview, Maldonado repeatedly encouraged Californians to become more politically engaged regardless of party affiliation. She said voters need to understand who represents them and participate in discussions about taxes, public safety, healthcare, and economic policy.

Maldonado also called for more open dialogue between Republicans and Democrats, arguing that California’s challenges will only improve if residents focus on solutions instead of political division.

As the interview concluded, Maldonado thanked supporters for the growing grassroots momentum behind her campaign and encouraged listeners to volunteer, donate, and stay involved as election season approaches.

For more information about Dena Maldonado’s campaign, visit:

To hear the full conversation between “The Ag Meter” Nick Papagni and Dena Maldonado, be sure to listen to the complete interview for deeper insight into California agriculture, politics, small business challenges, and the future of the 14th Congressional District.

Dena Maldonado Talks Farming, Crime, and California’s Future in Congressional Run