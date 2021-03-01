How the demand for seeds may affect your gardening choices. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

During this past year’s pandemic gardening surge, seed buying spiked as much as 300 percent, causing many varieties to sell out early in the season. But no need to panic. That demand shows no signs of slowing down in 2021 for all types of seeds from veggies and herbs to flowers, but suppliers have anticipated this and prepared for it.

You should be able to find plenty of seeds to buy this year, as long as you keep an open mind and don’t get discouraged if you can’t find the exact seed variety you’re looking for. Certain varieties might sell out, but that could mean an opportunity for trying something new. If your favorite heirloom tomato seeds are out of stock, pick a different one. Sharing your extras with neighbors or friends is one option, or you could find other gardeners online who may also have excess seeds of their own to offer as well.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Demand for Seeds May Affect Gardening Choices