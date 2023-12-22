Delta Conveyance Project Approved by DWR

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) has just approved the Delta Conveyance Project. This modernization initiative aims to significantly revamp important water delivery infrastructure. It has received certification for its Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and is now set to move forward with engineering, design, and permitting.

“Today marks another significant milestone in our efforts to modernize state water infrastructure and adapt to the challenges of changing precipitation patterns,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a press release. “As our recent white paper The Economy of the State Water Project shows, the State Water Project is one of the most affordable sources of water in California, and we need to help local water agencies in protecting both reliability and affordability for their ratepayers.”

DWR reports that California is projected to lose 10 percent of its water supply by 2040 due to increasing heat and drier conditions. The Delta Conveyance Project plays a pivotal role in the state’s Water Resiliency Portfolio and Governor Newsom’s Water Supply Strategy. The goal is to upgrade the aging water infrastructure to better cope with extreme weather changes, ensuring a more reliable water supply for the future.

Key objectives of the project include capturing and efficiently moving more water during wet seasons, minimizing losses from climate-driven weather extremes, safeguarding against earthquakes, and meeting regulatory water quality and fishery requirements. Additionally, the initiative incorporates a Community Benefits Program to ensure local communities benefit tangibly and sustainably.

As the project moves into the next phase, DWR will pursue state and federal permits while continuing to develop the Community Benefits Program. The Delta Construction Authority will provide a cost estimate and a benefit-cost analysis in mid-2024. Seventeen public water agencies from various regions are participating in the project, which will ultimately serve 750,000 acres of farmland that rely on the State Water Project.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West