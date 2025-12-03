The Origins of the Deere & Mansur Corn Planter

AI image generated by ChatGPT

A Landmark Innovation in American Agriculture

In this edition of the American Agriculture History Minute, Mark Oppold highlights a pivotal development in mid-19th century farming technology—the creation of the Deere & Mansur corn planter. As agriculture expanded across the United States, so did the need for more accurate and efficient planting equipment. This growing demand set the stage for an important collaboration that would shape the future of farm machinery.

The Formation of Deere & Mansour Company

In the mid-1800s, advancements in agriculture required a planter capable of placing corn seed with greater precision. Responding to this need, Charles Deere—son of the legendary blacksmith and plow innovator John Deere—joined forces with Alva Mansur, a business partner closely connected to the Deere family. Together, they founded the Deere and Mansur Company, dedicated specifically to manufacturing planters.

Unlike today’s integrated operations, the planter business at that time functioned independently from the well-known Deere Plow Company. The partnership began its work in a modest two-story building in Moline, Illinois, where the team focused exclusively on creating dependable, innovative planting equipment.

The Breakthrough: The Deere Rotary Adjustable Corn Planter

Shortly after forming their partnership, Deere and Mansur released a product that quickly became a standout in the agricultural marketplace—the Deere Rotary Adjustable Corn Planter. Its defining feature was an innovative rotary mechanism that dramatically improved accuracy and usability for farmers. This advancement made the planter an immediate success and reinforced the company’s role as a leader in agricultural equipment innovation.

A Lasting Legacy

Mark Oppold concludes this historical snapshot by noting just how impactful this early invention was. The Deere & Mansur partnership—and the rotary adjustable planter it produced—helped lay the foundation for the modern precision agriculture tools farmers rely on today.

The Origins of the Deere & Mansour Corn Planter